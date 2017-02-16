Ashley Greene Dishes on Her Stress-Free Engagement to Paul Khoury: ‘We’re Just Enjoying This Moment’

Ashley Greene is one busy bride-to-be!

The 29-year-old actress spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about her engagement to longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury and their upcoming wedding plans.

“It’s really fun!” Greene says of being newly engaged. “Paul and I are best friends, so it’s the same but different.”

She adds: “I look down at my hand every once in a while and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m engaged’ which is crazy, but as always, we’re keeping it easy and fun and not stressing about anything that’s to come afterwards—we’re just enjoying this moment.”

During the couple’s vacation to Australia and New Zealand, the Australian TV personality got down on one knee to propose at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls on Dec. 19.

This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband A post shared by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

“He’s always extremely romantic,” Greene says of her fiancé. “We try and mix it up and make sure that we’re adventurous—that part hasn’t really changed for us.”

She continues: “The great thing about him and I is that we have a great open line of communication about where we are, what we want and where we want to go in the future. So I feel like we’re kind of going along this path that feels right for us.”

Greene says she’s enjoying being able to be “giddy” and have “engagement dinners” with a lot of her girlfriends who are recently engaged as well.

The beautiful sparkler, of course, doesn’t hurt either.

“I would expect nothing less of him,” she gushes about the ring. “He’s extremely creative and so it’s not surprising that he spent that much time [on the ring]. He wanted it to be really special for me and one of a kind and [for him] to have a part in creating that makes it that much more special.”

I'm SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ❤️ but the ring doesn't hurt either. It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen 😍😍 A post shared by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:11pm PST

But don’t expect the two to walk down the aisle anytime soon. Greene says they are taking their time when it comes to wedding planning.

“We’re definitely not rushing the engagement,” she explains. “I think the biggest thing for us is that we don’t want any part of this to be negative or stressful. We’re going to figure it out as we go.”

Greene, who is working on her latest project In Dubious Battle in addition to appearing on the DirecTV series Rogue, explained that the first quarter of the year is “really busy” for actors and for Khoury and his business as well.

But there’s one person who is already in wedding planning mode.

“I’m sure my mother is already planning,” she says with a laugh. “But we’re not going to be doing anything soon.”

In Dubious Battle is a drama based on the first major work of author John Steinbeck, and is directed by and starring James Franco.

In the clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Franco gives an impassioned speech to his fellow workers.

“I think the fight for your rights and equality is something we’re always going to have to revisit,” Greene says of the film’s message. “It very heavily relates to our current times unfortunately.”

The star-studded cast also features Selena Gomez, Zach Braff, Nat Wolff, Josh Hutcherson and Bryan Cranston.

“A lot of people that I worked with were friends from before,” says Greene. “It’s kind of like going back to school after summer camp.”

In Dubious Battle hits theaters Feb. 17.