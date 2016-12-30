The love birds are out and about in Australia!

Twilight actress Ashley Greene and her new fiancé Paul Khoury continued to enjoy their time down under on Friday, stepping out at Sydney restaurant Sake just one day after they announced their engagement.

Both Greene and Khoury looked to be in high spirits as they took to the Japanese spot. Greene, 29, wore a striped crop top and short-shorts while Khoury opted for shorts, a button-down shirt and a tan hat.

This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband A video posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

Khoury popped the question on Dec. 19 in Australia, according to an Instagram video of the proposal. The Australian TV personality proposed at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for,” Greene captioned the video.

I'm SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ❤️ but the ring doesn't hurt either. It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen 😍😍 A photo posted by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:11pm PST

“You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

The video showed the moment Khoury took to one knee and an emotional Greene accepted.

Greene uploaded a photo of her engagement ring to Instagram, writing, “I’m SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. but the ring doesn’t hurt either. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

The pair have been dating since 2013.