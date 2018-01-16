Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s “proud” of Eliza Dushku, who starred as his daughter in True Lies, for speaking out about her alleged molestation by the film’s stunt coordinator when she was 12 years old.

On Monday, the actor responded to a tweet from True Lies costar Tom Arnold, who said that he, Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, and James Cameron would have done something if they had known what happened.

“Tom, you bet your ass all of us would have done something,” he declared. “I’m shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her – beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous.”

Tom, you bet your ass all of us would have done something. I’m shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her – beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous. https://t.co/EJJbkdior2 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 16, 2018

Dushku alleged in a Facebook post Saturday that Joel Kramer, a leading stunt coordinator in Hollywood whose recent credits include Westworld and Furious 7, lured her to his Miami hotel room during production of the 1994 film and sexually assaulted her.

Dushku said she told several people what happened in the years since, but that “no one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I.” Kramer has strongly denied the allegations.

Schwarzenegger and Arnold’s comments are the latest from those involved with True Lies. Curtis, who played Dushku’s mom, applauded the actress’ “courage and honor,” while Cameron called her “very brave for speaking up,” adding, “Had I known about it, there would’ve been no mercy.”