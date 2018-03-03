Armie Hammer's Wife Sues Woman for Allegedly Using Her Name to Score Oscar Invite: Report

There’s no shortage of women who would like to be Armie Hammer’s wife, but one would-be impersonator reportedly took things too far when she allegedly tried to steal Elizabeth Chambers’ identity to score a party invite.

Chambers, who married the actor in 2010, is suing a woman named Diana Roque Ellis, who Chambers, claims used an email address similar to her own in an attempt to gain access to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty Sunday night in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

In legal documents obtained by the website, Chambers, 35, says that Ellis fraudulently claimed to be “Elizabeth” in an email and asked if she could bring a guest to the party.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer.

When the Vanity Fair team asked for the name of the guest, Ellis (still pretending to be Chambers) allegedly wrote back that the guest’s name was “Diana Ellis.”

Chambers reportedly claims that Ellis even used her real home address to make the email seem authentic.

Fortunately, Vanity Fair noticed something was fishy because the emails allegedly asked that the invite be sent directly to Ellis, who said she would be arriving separately from the couple, according to TMZ.

Chambers is reportedly seeking damages for “misappropriation of name,” and is also asking for an injunction prohibiting Ellis her from using her name.