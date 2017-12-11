Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet React to Their First Golden Globe Nominations

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet weren’t anxiously waiting by the phone to hear the news of their Golden Globe nominations on Monday morning.

The Call Me By Your Name stars, who received nods for their respective roles, tell PEOPLE they were both in bed when news of their nominations came in.

“I guess if you’re going to be woken up at 5am it might as well be with this kind of call,” jokes Hammer. “But then your day peaks at and where do you go from there?”

Chalamet says he decided not wake up to watch the nominations in order to avoid getting his hopes up.

“I didn’t want to anticipate this at all. I was stunned by this,” he says. “My mom texted me ‘Yeah!’ I love it.”

Hammer, on the other hand, was on daddy-duty at the time.

“I have two children under the age of three, so I was actually awake,” he says. “I was trying to go back to sleep when my phone started going off like crazy. My wife called me crying.”

Call Me By Your Name follows Elio (Chalamet), the teenage son of a prominent professor who falls for his father’s live-in academic assistant, Oliver (Hammer), across a sweaty, sun-kissed summer in the northern Italian region of Crema.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

At 21, Chamalet is the youngest film nominee among this year’s hopefuls. The actor says he is still having trouble finding the words to express his excitement.

“It feels surreal. This is what you dream about,” he says. “I’ve always looked to Armie as a role model and a brother in these situations. He’s always been wise to say this is really a moment to sit in and celebrate because it’s not always like this.”

This marks both Hammer and Chalamet’s first Golden Globe nomination. Chalamet has already taken home the awards at the New York Film Critics and Gotham Awards.

“It’s nice of Timothée, who up to this point, has won every single award out there to share it,” Hammer jokes.

Seth Meyers is set to host the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. The comedian and Late Night host takes over hosting duties from pal Jimmy Fallon after the Tonight Show host headed the show in 2017.

The 75th Golden Globes Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 7 on NBC.