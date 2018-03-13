Armie Hammer Shares Cheeky Throwback Mugshot for Marijuana Possession: '#godblesstexas'

Did Armie Hammer have a run-in with the law?

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 31, shocked fans on Instagram on Tuesday with a throwback picture of a younger-looking Hammer wearing a black-and-white striped jumpsuit in a mugshot.

Turns out, a then 25-year-old Hammer was arrested for possession of marijuana in November 2011 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. Authorities alleged they found pot cookies and a brownie, according to the police report. But prosecutors dropped the case against Hammer because he allegedly had a very small amount of actual marijuana. Still, he spent a day in jail and paid $1,000 bond.

“It might not be Thursday, but this throwback seems worth it,” Hammer wrote alongside the shot with a #godblesstexas hashtag.

The arrest came just months before Hammer was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance in Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar. The mugshot surfaced just before the 2012 ceremony, owing to some controversy before his appearance.

Hammer recently did the awards show cycle again for Call My By Your Name alongside costar Timothée Chalamet.