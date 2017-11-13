The Countdown to 2017's Sexiest Man Alive Reveal Is On! Today's Hot Guy: Armie Hammer

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 14! Ahead of the big day, we’re counting down with a handful of hot Hollywood stars who earned spots in the pages of the issue.

It’s not hard to see why 31-year-old Armie Hammer is on our list: his career is booming, he’s tall, blond and handsome, has two adorable kids and a happy marriage to wife Elizabeth Chambers. Not that it all leaves much time for romance.

“I don’t even know what the most romantic thing I ever did is!” Hammer told PEOPLE at the Toronto Film Festival in September. “My wife and I always try to do sweet things for each other. That’s kind of the mode. I think the most romantic thing you can probably do is try to do something romantic all the so that you can’t be like, ‘Oh, I was romantic that one time!’ ” (He must be forgetting about the time he played Prince Charming to his wife in Sonoma.)

RELATED VIDEO: Armie Hammer on How His Daughter is Getting Along With His New Baby Boy; ‘They Just Cuddle and She Loves Being With Him’

His next big moment will come with the Nov. 24 release of his new film, Call Me By Your Name, a gay coming of age story that’s earning lots of buzz.

“So much of this movie is about stripping everything away and exposing yourself,” Hammer explained to GQ last month. “I grew up in conservative white America, where you just don’t talk about yourself, your desires, wanting to express your sensuality — it’s taboo. To be fully immersed in [director Luca Guadagnino’s] world was just an incredible gift.”

Check out yesterday’s sexy man of the day, Kumail Nanjiani. And come back to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Nov. 14, to find out who’s been crowned 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive!