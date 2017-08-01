Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet Spark Passion in Stunning Call Me by Your Name Trailer

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet explore the highs — and lows — of unbridled passion in the new trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s searing love story Call Me by Your Name.

The film follows Elio, the teenage son of a prominent professor who falls for his father’s live-in academic assistant, Oliver, across a sweaty, sun-kissed summer in the northern Italian region of Crema.

The stages of Elio and Oliver’s relationship unfold in the new clip as Sufjan Stevens’ dreamy original compositions play overhead. Their initial attraction initially burns from afar, as Elio observes Oliver’s toned physique while he plays a game of volleyball, and later when the object of his affection gets down on an outdoor dance floor.

“Muscles are firm, not a straight body in these statues, they’re all curved,” Elio’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg), specializing in areas of archaeology, says of his recent findings, his words weighing on the conscience of his lovestruck son. “Sometimes impossibly curved, and so nonchalant. Hence, their ageless ambiguity, as if they’re daring you to desire them.”

The film, based on André Aciman’s novel of similar title, debuted to universal acclaim at Sundance earlier this year, and is poised for a potential awards run thanks to key positioning on the fall festival circuit, along which it is set to screen as part of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival — a key stepping stone for films headed for the Oscars stage.

Guadagnino directed the project based on a script written by three-time Academy Award nominee James Ivory.

Call Me by Your Name is set for a domestic theatrical bow on Nov. 24. Watch the film’s new trailer above (via Vulture), and check out its gorgeous one sheet below.

