Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet Have Massive Call Me By Your Name Dance Party in Italy

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet brought the party back to Crema.

The stars of Call Me By Your Name returned to the idyllic Italian city where they shot the romance on Monday to screen it for fans. Hammer, 31, and Chalamet, 22, also had a special surprise for the people in town — a dance party after the screening!

Hammer tweeted a cryptic “see you at midnight” on Monday and later said that “anyone with speakers and booze get hugs.”

And when it was time to party, the people of Crema did not disappoint.

Tons of fans were waiting for Hammer and Chalamet at the city’s centro at midnight where they partied and took photos. The group also danced to “Love My Way” by The Psychedelic Furs — the song that plays during Hammer’s viral dance scene in the movie.

Hammer called the special moment the “closing of this Call Me By Your Name circle” and shared a sweet picture with Chalamet in the empty theater before the screening. The two also took the time to tour the city again, with Hammer and his wife posting pictures of the house they stayed at during filming.

Hammer later tweeted a thank you to the fans for helping to celebrate the movie in the place where it came to be.

“Just when I thought the Call Me By Your Name experience couldn’t get any better, all of you who came tonight to see the film and celebrate this movie with us from all over the world proved me wrong…. thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Hammer said.

Best Picture nominee Call Me By Your Name is in theaters now.