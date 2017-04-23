Ariel Winter ‘Loves’ Being Called a Role Model for Young Women but Admits There Is Pressure That Comes with the Term

At just 19, Ariel Winter is a role model to many young girls, and it is a term she takes seriously.

“I love the term, it’s great. But I think people put too much pressure on people to be perfect and to portray that image, when really what we should be aspiring to is having role models that should be themselves because people make mistakes,” the Dog Years star told reporters at the film’s premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Saturday. “They are human, and I think that’s really important. That’s what I aim to be is just me.”

The actress also told reporters she visited boyfriend Levi Meaden in China, where he was on set filming.

“We went and hiked up to the Great Wall, which was absolutely crazy, that was amazing,” Winter, who confirmed to reporters she will be attending UCLA in the fall, said. “We went to the Forbidden City. It was awesome.”

Great Wall🇨🇳 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

This exciting adventure begins to draw to a close and I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity. #pacificrimuprising A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

And how does she like playing an edgier character in Dog Years, especially compared to Alex Dunphy?

“It’s cool to play my Modern Family character, I love her to pieces. Obviously I’ve been playing her for eight years. But it’s definitely cool to have a departure from that and be able to be edgier and someone who is a little more real right now,” she said.