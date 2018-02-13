Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Getting Serious? Here's What We Know

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s relationship has taken a major step forward.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress, 28, and the Coldplay frontman, 40, attended Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party together on Saturday. The two were seen holding hands as they caught up with Drew Barrymore outside the bash. Martin and Johnson kept each other close and were smiling as they chatted with Barrymore and her mystery date.

Another sign the pair are getting serious: his famous exes, Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow, were also at the party.

The actress and the musician first sparked gossip after being spotted on a mid-October sushi date in Los Angeles. They were “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” said a source at the time, adding that it was just the two of them at dinner.

After spending some time apart over the holidays, Martin and Johnson reconnected and spent time together in Malibu at the beginning of the year.

“They had dinner with friends. They also hung out at Chris’ house and went for a beach walk. They didn’t see each other over the holidays and seem excited to be catching up now,” the source said of their time together.

Martin and Johnson were later seen grabbing food and drinks at Soho House in Malibu, where they were snapped smiling and laughing together. An eyewitness told PEOPLE, “Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris’ car. They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together.”

About a month after they were first seen together, Johnson was photographed hanging out in the sound booth at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina. Fans in the crowd spotted the actress and excitedly posted pictures on social media as she hung out during the show.

Johnson has a history with musicians, having previously dated model/rocker Matthew Hitt. The two have been on and off for years, but were last seen together in 2016. Martin was last linked to British actress Annabelle Wallis. The two began dating in August 2015, and were often spotted together as the singer toured with his band.

The singer was also married for 10 years to Gwyneth Paltrow before the pair split in March of 2014. The two have remained close, often spending time with their children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, together.

Meanwhile, Paltrow recently announced her engagement to Glee producer Brad Falchuk, who has a good relationship with Martin. “Chris and Brad have met several times,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “Chris accepted Brad a long time ago.”