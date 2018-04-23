Antonio Banderas Says He Will 'Love' Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith 'Until the Day I Die'

Antonio Banderas has some heartfelt words for ex-wife Melanie Griffith.

The Mask of Zorro star, 57, proved that him and Griffith, 60, are the friendliest of exes while speaking with People Now on Monday.

“Even if we are divorced, she is my family and I will love her until the day I die,” he says. “We have been in contact all these years and we managed to do a separation that is very elegant.

“Our kids are enjoying that and that is very important for both of us. Our kids are priority number one.”

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Griffith and Banderas ended their nearly two-decade-long marriage in December 2015. Since then, the two have remained friends, wishing each other happy birthday and spending time together with their daughter, Stella Banderas, 21.

Just last week, the exes reunited for Stella’s birthday and captured the moment on Instagram. “Father daughter forever ❤#familydinner,” Griffith captioned the sweet photo.

Last year, the Working Girl actress spoke with PEOPLE about her life after divorce. “I’m having a very introspective time right now,” she said while attending the Crown Media party for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills. “It’s an interesting time.”

“It’s just sort of nice,” she added. “My kids are all great. They’re beautiful people. I’m single, and lonely, and bored, and confused – but then at the same time, totally curious. It’s almost like I have to throw myself out of the nest.”