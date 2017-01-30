Antonio Banderas Hospitalized in U.K. After Suffering Chest Pains While Working Out

Antonio Banderas was hospitalized in the U.K. earlier this month after suffering chest pains, PEOPLE can confirm.

The 56-year-old actor was rushed to St. Peter’s Hospital in Surrey, outside of London, on January 19 and discharged, a hospital spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

His rep says, “We can confirm that last Thursday Antonio was admitted to hospital after having experienced chest pain while exercising. However, Antonio was released that same day after doctors performed a check-up which confirmed his good health.”

Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto. Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos. A photo posted by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Contrary to some reports, the episode was not a “major health scare,” according to the rep.

On Monday, Banderas alluded to the hospital visit in an Instagram photo.

What Was Behind the Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas Split

He wrote in Spanish: “Enjoying nature after a little fright. Enjoying nature after a startle. Kisses.”

Banderas posed alongside his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, in the shot. The lovebirds wore sunglasses as they stood in front of trees and vibrant green grass.