Anti-Trump Protest Planned for 2017 Sundance Film Festival

One of the jewels of the film industry, the Sundance Film Festival, is kicking off the new year as the location for an anti-Donald Trump protest.

The Women’s March on Main is organizing a march for anyone “who respects human rights, civil liberties, diversity,” according to their official Facebook page.

The protest will reportedly be attended by a mix of actors and filmmakers in town for the film festival, according to The Wrap,

Occurring in the midst of one of the most important weeks for the Hollywood community, the march was created as a way for those “in the creative and Park City communities” to “stand in solidarity with the rest of our country in demonstrating our respect for freedom, human rights, our safety and health, and in recognizing that the diversity of our country is our greatest strength,” as stated on their Facebook page.

The event is similar to the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., which has over 100,000 committed to attend so far. Other American cities are planning “sister marches” of their own on the same date, Jan. 21, including Los Angeles and New York City.

The Sundance Film Festival is not affiliated with the march.

Attendees for the festival include Salma Hayek, Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson, Rooney Mara and more.

“We plan to make a bold and clear statement to this country on the national and local level that we will not be silent and we will not let anyone roll back the rights we have fought and struggled to get,” said Tamika Mallory, a veteran organizer and gun-control advocate who is one of the march’s main organizers, who spoke to The Washington Post about the D.C. march.

Although organizers for the D.C. event have insisted that the march is not anti-Trump, many within the group have fiercely opposed his political agenda.

“Donald Trump’s election has triggered a lot of women to be more involved than they ordinarily would have been, which is ironic, because a lot of us thought a Hillary presidency would motivate women,” Dana Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Center for Women and Politics at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, told the Post. “A lot of women seem to be saying, ‘This is my time. I’m not going to be silent anymore.'”

Sundance officials predict nearly 30,000 people to attend the festival this year, The Wrap reports, while the Women’s March on Main event has about 1,000 RSVPs.

The festival runs from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29.