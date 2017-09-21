The Breakfast Club Star Anthony Michael Hall Gets Probation After Pleading to Charges He Assaulted His Neighbor

Anthony Michael Hall has been sentenced to three years of probation after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his neighbor during an argument.

The Breakfast Club star was arrested last September on felony charges after he shoved Richard Samson to the ground following an argument that turned physical. Samson broke his wrist in the fall.

On Wednesday, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge and was given three years of probation and 40 hours of community service, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“[Hall] got into a tussle with someone else in the complex. I heard yelling out my front door and walked out to see what was going on,” Samson previously told PEOPLE. “I told him, ‘You need to calm down.’ Within two seconds, he was in my face and said some very unpleasant things to me. He then shoved me and I fell to the ground.”

Hall, 49, could have faced up to seven years in prison if convicted of the original charge, felony battery with great bodily injury.

In January, Hall was sued by Samson, who accused the War Machine actor of negligence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional stress, according to court documents.

This isn’t the first time Hall has been in trouble with his neighbors. In 2011, he was booked on a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace after a separate altercation with fellow residents at his condominium complex.

At the time, a neighbor claimed the actor was ripping up plants in the common area of the apartment complex, and when confronted, Hall allegedly responded with an obscenity and challenged the man to a fight. The neighbor declined and called the police.

Hall rose to fame in the 1980s for as part of the “Brat Pack” in iconic films such as The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles and Weird Science. He has been steadily working in Hollywood, appearing in Edward Scissorhands, The Dark Knight and MTV’s Awkward.