Anthony Michael Hall Appears in Court for Battery Charges: Judge Warns Actor Not to Contact Alleged Victim

Anthony Michael Hall appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, where a judge made it clear the actor is to stay away from his alleged victim.

The Breakfast Club actor, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony battery on Dec. 1 after an arrest warrant was issued following an alleged physical altercation with his neighbor.

Hall’s neighbor, Richard Samson, did not appear in court on Thursday, where a judge set a preliminary hearing for Feb. 23.

The judge also warned Hall not to contact Sampson, his family or his girlfriend by any means, after Sampson’s attorney requested that the judge do so.

Hall is accused of breaking his neighbor’s wrist during a heated confrontation outside their Playa del Rey condo three months ago. A video of the alleged incident, supposedly showing the actor and his neighbor, was caught on tape.

“[Hall] got into a tussle with someone else in the complex. I heard yelling out my front door and walked out to see what was going on,” Samson previously told PEOPLE. “I told him, ‘You need to calm down.’ Within two seconds, he was in my face and said some very unpleasant things to me. He then shoved me and I fell to the ground.”

Samson was in a cast for two months and is now in physical therapy for his wrist and says he knew immediately his injury was serious.

“As soon as I fell on my wrist, I heard and felt it break,” he says.

The Los Angeles County D.A. charged Hall with felony battery with great bodily injury. The addition of the bodily injury charge increased the maximum jail term from four years to seven.