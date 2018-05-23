Anthony Hopkins' Daughter's Addictions Over Their 'Intermittent Relationship' Almost Killed Her

Sir Anthony Hopkins‘ confession that he doesn’t know or “care” if he’s a grandfather in a recent interview has resurfaced speculation about his rocky relationship with his only child, daughter Abigail.

“I don’t have any idea,” the 80-year-old actor said in a new interview with the Radio Times when asked if Abigail, 48, had extended the family tree, according to The Telegraph. “People break up. Families split and, you know, ‘Get on with your life.’ People make choices. I don’t care one way or the other.”

When Hopkins was told his response sounded cold, he replied, “Well, it is cold. Because life is cold.”

Hopkins welcomed Abigail during his first marriage with Petronella Barker. However, the actor reportedly walked out when Abigail was a toddler, barely keeping up a relationship with his child.

“I would see him, but maybe once a year,” Abigail recalled in a 2006 interview with The Telegraph. “There is a little bit of sadness, but I have to get on with my life. It has always been like that. See him, and then not.”

Anthony Hopkins and daughter Abigail The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

When she was 18, Abigail told The Telegraph that she experimented with amphetamines and booze due to dealing with depression, something she believes she inherited from her father, who’s been open about his battle with alcoholism in the past. (“There were some days when I’d drink a bottle of tequila and I didn’t care if I died,” he once said at a fundraiser for Alcoholics Anonymous, according to The Guardian.)

Abigal explained: “I came very close to killing myself. It was the worst time I can remember. I totally abused my mind and body. The root cause was the fact that my father and I had an intermittent relationship when I was young. I was angry and there was a lot of grieving going on.”

She added, “Look, it was a relatively short addiction. I was confused. Angry. And I did not try to kill myself.”

Though the father and daughter had a brief reconciliation in the 1990s, with the Oscar winner arranging for Abigail to have short cameos in two of his films Shadowlands and The Remains of the Day, they have since lost contact.

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2002, Hopkins said of his daughter, “I hardly ever hear from her. She probably has good reasons. I guess we are estranged. I hope she is well. She is too busy and has to do her own thing. I think she is in England somewhere. Life is life. You get on with it,” according to The Telegraph.

Anthony Hopkins Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Abigail — who has gone on to become a singer-songwriter, actress and acting coach, according to her personal website — told The Telegraph she was open to a reconciliation, if it was mutual.

“It would have to be a two-way thing, though,” she explained. “I don’t know how I would feel about it. We have never really been close. We’ve never discussed big life issues. Because, well, our relationship was always so sporadic. I’ve never felt I could discuss those sort of things with him.”