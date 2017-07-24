That was some real live entertainment!
Ansel Elgort surprised dozens of fans at a film screening of Baby Driver in Brazil on Sunday.
In a post shared on his Instagram, the actor — sitting in the back of the theater wearing a bright colored hoodie — raised his hand when a woman asked for a volunteer to pick a name out of a hat for an opportunity to meet with the actor. When Elgort pulled off his hood to reveal himself, the crowd went wild.
So fun!!! Surprising this theatre in Brazil showing a screening of #BabyDriver!!! I sat in the audience in this hoodie, nobody knew it was me 🙂 then the woman on the mic asked for a volunteer to pick a name out of a hat that would get a special meet and greet with "Ansel" and I raised my hand. To come pick a winner. Unfortunately she yelled my name before I made it down to surprise everyone but it was still epic! After this we all took pics together! Instead of one winner there were 200! Loved meeting you guys and watching the movie w you too! I was so nervous somebody would notice me and distract everyone watching the movie for the first time! Can't wait for everyone to see Baby Driver 🙂
“So fun!!! Surprising this theatre in Brazil showing a screening of #BabyDriver!!!I sat in the audience in this hoodie, nobody knew it was me 🙂 then the woman on the mic asked for a volunteer to pick a name out of a hat that would get a special meet and greet with “Ansel” and I raised my hand. To come pick a winner,” Elgort wrote.
“Unfortunately she yelled my name before I made it down to surprise everyone but it was still epic! After this we all took pics together! Instead of one winner there were 200!
RELATED: Celeb Quotes of the Day: Ryan Gosling, Victoria Beckham & More
“Loved meeting you guys and watching the movie w you too! I was so nervous somebody would notice me and distract everyone watching the movie for the first time! Can’t wait for everyone to see Baby Driver :)”
FROM PEN: 23 Oscar Nominees Reveal The Untold Stories Behind Their Films
The 23-year-old also took to Instagram to post a pic of himself with his girlfriend, high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan, with the caption, “First night in Brazil 🇧🇷#BabyDriver (📸 @carmelovarela ).”
Elgort was recently cast as a young John F. Kennedy in Mayday 109, a film about the future president’s heroism in the South Pacific during World War II.