Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley Had the Divergent Reunion of Our Dreams at Met Gala

What better place to run into an old friend than at fashion’s biggest night.

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley had the Divergent reunion of our dreams at the Met Gala on Monday night. The frequent costars posed together on the red carpet at the annual event.

Woodley, 26, channeled the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme in a futuristic silver Ralph Lauren dress with white ruffle details on the sleeves. She paired her look with black thigh-high boots.

Meanwhile, Elgort kept his look classic in a Ralph Lauren tux.

Elgort and Woodley famously starred together in the Divergent series, playing brother and sister in a dystopian society. And of course, they later went on to star as love-interest in the highly-successful film The Fault in Our Stars.

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Woodley previously opened up about how their longtime friendship helped their on-screen chemistry.

“There’s something really beautiful about working with someone again, and again, and again because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level the more free you feel artistically,” she said. “I think that if Ansel and I hadn’t known each other from Divergent, our relationship in this movie would not be what it is.”

But for fans hoping to see them reunite on screen one last time in the fourth and final Divergent film, you might have to wait a little longer.

After the last film in the Divergent series, Allegiant, failed to bring in money at the box office, Lionsgate decided to turn the final installment, Ascendant, into a TV movie.

But with no confirmation that the original stars would reprise their roles and little news about the film in nearly a year, the final chapter of the series was indefinitely put on hold.