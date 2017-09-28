Ansel Elgort Gets Intimate with Chlöe Grace Moretz in Clip from Their New Thriller November Criminals

Ansel Elgort and Chlöe Grace Moretz are teaming up to solve their friend’s murder in the upcoming thriller November Criminals.

In a new clip from the film, exclusive to PEOPLE, the duo, who play two college bounds friends falling in love, are in bed together when they first learn that a fellow classmate has been murdered.

The scene opens on a shirtless Elgort locking lips with Moretz, his high school friend, in her bedroom. When her phone and his old-school pager go off at the same time, they get word that their mutual friend Kevin has been shot.

PEOPLE also has an exclusive first-look at the thriller’s poster:

Based on the popular coming-of-age novel by the same name, November Criminals tells the story of how Addison (Elgort) and Phoebe (Moretz) defy the authorities to uncover the truth behind their friend’s death.

In real life, Elgort spent his summer promoting his new film Baby Driver alongside his actual high school girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan. The two have shared photos of themselves at film premieres all over the world, including a picture from July in Brazil.

Moretz, meanwhile, has been “hanging out” again with her ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham, sources recently told PEOPLE.

November Criminals hits theaters theaters Dec. 8.