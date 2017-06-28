Ansel Elgort Cast as Young JFK in Mayday 109

Ansel Elgort is going from wheelman to Navy man. EW has confirmed that the Baby Driver star is set to play a young John F. Kennedy in Mayday 109, a film about the future president’s heroism in the South Pacific during World War II.

Written by Samuel V. Franco and Evan Kilgore, Mayday 109 recounts how Kennedy, as the 26-year-old skipper of a Navy patrol torpedo boat, helped lead 10 of his 12 crewmen to safety after their craft was cut in two by a Japanese destroyer.

In addition to starring, Elgort will produce alongside Basil Iwanyk, Beau Flynn, and Emily Gerson Saines. A director has yet to be named.

From Coinage: The Highest-Grossing Comic Book Films of all Time!

“We could not be more excited about Ansel coming aboard,” Iwanyk told Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news. “Not only is he a tremendous actor, he embodies the charisma, athleticism and looks of a young JFK.”

Elgort’s previous screen credits include the romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars and the post-apocalyptic Divergent movies.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com