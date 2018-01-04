Ansel Elgort Channels Baby Driver While Stunt Driving Through a Blizzard

Ansel Elgort isn’t going to let a little snowstorm slow him down!

On Thursday, Elgort let his fans in New York City know that if any of them were stranded because of the weather and needed a ride, he could help. Or at least the character he played in the 2017 heist movie Baby Driver could.

“Nyc snowstorm no worries baby will give u a ride,” the 23-year-old actor wrote alongside a video he posted on social media of himself performing a daring stunt in a snow-filled parking lot, in a car that appeared to be one of the same vehicles his character drove in the hit heist movie.

Elgort’s message came as the powerful snowstorm that’s been nicknamed the “bomb cyclone” continued to pummel the Northeast with hurricane-force winds and blizzard warnings, according to CNN.

Elgort recently shared a sweet Instagram post in which he mused over how “crazy” it was that both he and his fellow Laguardia High School alum Timothée Chalamet were nominated for Golden Globe Awards this year.

Eglort was nominated for best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical while Chalamet, 22, was nominated for best actor in a motion picture, drama for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

“Laguardia high school pride,” he wrote alongside a picture of the pair and Elgort’s longterm girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

“It’s really crazy, Timmy and I played on the same basketball team, we had the same drama teacher Mr.Shifman, we had the same science teacher Mr.Singh, and then in the same year, both of us are nominated for a f$&king Golden Globe!!! Living the dream sitting courtside at the Knicks game together. Life is crazy. Congrats to you Timmy,” he added.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are broadcast live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, Jan. 7.