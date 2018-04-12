Anne Hathaway Jokes That She Only Married Adam Shulman Because She 'Couldn't Get Emily' Blunt

Anne Hathaway is leaning into John Krasinski’s joke that he only married Emily Blunt because Hathaway was taken.

The Les Misérables Oscar-winner took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a screenshot of a PEOPLE headline showing that Krasinski had joked that he only started dating Blunt because her The Devil Wears Prada costar was taken.

“John, I’m only with Adam because I couldn’t get Emily,” she quipped, before congratulating the couple on their new movie A Quiet Place and telling “everyone to go see it.” Hathaway and Adam Shulman married in 2012 and a have 2-year-old son Jonathan.

The joke started when Krasinksi appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday alongside his wife and costar. The actor and director told Norton that before he met Blunt, he was a huge fan of 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, which Blunt costarred in with Hathaway.

(L-R) Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Anne Hathaway. John Phillips/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Gary Gershoff/WireImage

“It’s one of those things that back in the day, us elderly people used to channel surf. Nobody does that anymore,” Krasinski said of falling in love with the movie, noting that he’s seen it 72 times. “It’s just one of those movies that whenever you’re going through the channels, you just stop and you look.”

His obsession with the film was one of the first things Krasinski brought up to Blunt before they started dating. “When we first met, I was like, ‘I just want to get it out of the way — I’m a huge fan of yours,’ ” Krasinski remembered. “I was full stalker-status. I was like, ‘Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?’ ”

The couple married in 2010 and have two kids (Hazel, 4, and Violet, 21 months), and Blunt said her husband still watches the film often.

“There’s a sort of montage sequence where Anne Hathaway’s got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through. And John, one day I came home, and he was watching it and he was watching the montage bit. And he goes, ‘That’s my favorite outfit,’ ” she recalled.

That’s when Krasinski teased his wife about wanting to date Hathaway, joking, “I couldn’t get Annie and so I was like, ‘Ohhhh…’ ”

Krasinski’s sense of humor is one of the many things Blunt loves about him.

The London-born actress, 35, told PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV) that she knew “disarmingly soon” he was the one for her.

According to Blunt, she was sitting at a restaurant with a friend when The Office star walked in.

“We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, ‘Oh, my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it,” Blunt recalled. “We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that.”

A Quiet Place is in theaters now