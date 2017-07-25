Anne Hathaway In Talks to Star In Barbie, Replacing Amy Schumer

Anne Hathaway is looking to get all dolled up.

The Oscar-winning actress is in talks to star in Sony Pictures’ live-action Barbie movie, filling the void left by Amy Schumer when she departed the project in March. A spokesperson for the studio, however, stressed to EW that Hathaway’s involvement is not a done deal.

Should things pan out, Hathaway would portray the iconic Mattel character and Australian filmmaker Alethea Jones (Fun Mom Dinner) would direct.

Sony has been developing a live-action Barbie movie for several years, with the goal of breathing new life into the 50-year-old brand while tackling issues such as female empowerment and what it means to be perfect. Schumer initially boarded the film in December but ultimately dropped out, citing scheduling conflicts.

Barbie is currently slated to hit theaters June 29, 2018.

Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her work in 2012’s Les Misérables, was most recently seen on the big screen in Colossal. Her other upcoming movies include Ocean’s Eight and Nasty Women.

The Ankler first reported the news about Hathaway.

