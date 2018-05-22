Anne Hathaway Explains Why She Felt 'Safe' and 'Proud' Making Ocean’s 8 with an All-Female Cast

Anne Hathaway has worked alongside some of the biggest actresses in the business, but starring with a whole group of them in Ocean’s 8 was a dream come true.

“I’ve been really lucky, I’ve been able to work with a lot of great women but there’s usually just one or two of us,” she said at a New York City press conference for the upcoming film on Tuesday.

“The idea that we could all bring all of the experiences we’ve ever had and bring it into this shared pool — and all then collectively become better because we’re all just together,” the Oscar winner, 35, added.

“One of the first things I remember was feeling safe and feeling like I was with people that I was so proud to be amongst — while having the best time of my life, just learning, and enjoying the view. It was incredible.”

While she acknowledged that the film, which tells the story a group of thieves who team up to rob a bank, might not be the best example for young girls, Hathaway said she’s proud of its representation of female friendship.

(L-R) Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling. Mike Coppola/Getty

“To an 8-year-old girl maybe we’re not saying go have a life a crime, but to go do what you want and there’s space for you,” she said. “There’s space for you to go do it with your friends, there’s room for all of you. I think that films that have an ‘everybody in’ mentality and message for people who have historically been excluded is a good message for people.”

Her costar Sandra Bullock, 53, added, “Also just women taking care of each other. Women being good to each other. Women stepping back and letting the more gifted step forward in the heist and recognizing talent and saying go out and shine, I got your back.”

She added, “I think to me the most important thing was to show I didn’t care about the heist as much as I cared about how they treated each other and how they lifted each other up.”

Ocean’s 8, also starring Rihanna and Sarah Paulson, is out June 8.