Actress Annabella Sciorra Claims Harvey Weinstein Raped Her as Daryl Hannah Recalls Scary Incidents in New Exposé

Three more actresses have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein, joining the long line of more than 50 women who have accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexual assault and harassment.

Annabella Sciorra, Daryl Hannah and Ellen Barkin spoke to The New Yorker in a new exposé, released on Friday, about their harrowing encounters with Weinstein.

Sciorra, who relistened to a 2015 recording of her and Weinstein, revealed that she struggled to speak about Weinstein for more than twenty years but friend and former The View co-host Rosie Perez encouraged her to come forward.

“I was so scared,” she said about recounting one specific night during the 1990s when the Oscar-winning producer allegedly barged into her apartment after dropping her off.

“[Weinstein] walked in like it was his apartment, like he owned the place, and started unbuttoning his shirt. So it was very clear where he thought this was going to go,” said Sciorra, who claimed she told him to leave her apartment.

“He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me,” she said of Weinstein, who allegedly locked her arms over her head with one hand and forced sexual intercourse on her. “Then he attempted to perform oral sex on me. And I struggled, but I had very little strength left in me,” Sciorra also claimed.

Hannah, who is most known for her role in Splash and Kill Bill, recalled two incidents with Weinstein during which he “pounded on her hotel room door until she, in one case, escaped out a back entrance.” In a separate incident, Weinstein asked her if “he could touch her breast.”

“I feel a moral obligation to support the women who have suffered much more egregious transgressions,” said Hannah, who chose to speak publicly about Weinstein for the first time more than a decade after her incidents occurred and admitted that she “experienced instant repercussions” for rejecting his sexual advances.

We must amplify the voices of those who've risked everything to protect others. Thank you @AnnabellSciorra for coming forward. We've got you — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 28, 2017

“It’s one of those things your body has to adjust to. You get dragged into the gutter of nastiness and pettiness and shame and all of these things, and it sometimes seems healthier and wiser to just move on with your life and not allow yourself to be re-victimized.”

Though Barkin was never a victim of Weinstein’s sexual advances, she said he “frequently verbally abused” her.

“The repercussions are real. I was terrified Harvey was going to make it impossible to go back to work, with those tentacles of his,” Barkin said of speaking up against Weinstein. “This fear of losing your career is not losing your ticket to a borrowed dress and earrings someone paid you to wear. It’s losing your ability to support yourself, to support your family, and this is fucking real whether you are the biggest or movie star or the lowest-pay-grade assistant.”

Sciorra, Hannah and Barkin are the latest accusers of Weinstein, 65, who finds himself in the midst of an ongoing sexual harassment and abuse scandal with actresses including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie speaking out against Weinstein’s alleged behavior.

In a bombshell New York Times report earlier this month, eight women accused him of acting inappropriately. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan. In accounts in the NYT, the New Yorker and elsewhere, more women have spoken out against the producer, with allegations including rape, forced oral sex, groping and harassment.

In response to the lengthy allegations made against Weinstein, a spokesperson for the movie mogul said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

“Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”