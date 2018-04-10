Anna Faris Says She and Ex Chris Pratt 'Communicate Openly': 'We Have a Lot of Love'

Nearly a year after announcing their split, Anna Faris says she and Chris Pratt still feel a lot of love towards one another.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” the actress, 41, told Women’s Health for its May cover. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack,” she added, referring to their 5-year-old son.

“I cherish my family, my close friends, my child — that makes the rest of it worth it,” she continued.

Faris, 41, and Pratt announced the end of their 8-year marriage last August. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said in a joint statement issued by the Jurassic World actor on Aug. 6.

Despite the split, the actress said she hasn’t given up on love. “I love love! Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy,” she explained. “At the end of a workday I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me.”

The Overboard actress also opened up to the magazine about getting plastic surgery earlier in her career. “I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce [she was married to Ben Indra for four years], I had just finished House Bunny, and I’d sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done,” she said.

“It was f—— awesome,” she added. “I never, ever thought I’d do something like that. I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini. What would that feel like? I’m still floored that I did it, because I am a staunch feminist.

“I kept thinking, Am I betraying my own gender by doing this? I wish that we were more supportive of each other. I think that people should be able to do whatever they want, whether it’s getting braces, bleaching their hair, getting extensions, getting a boob job, getting vaginal surgery, or getting a nose job.”

The actress went on to discuss the weight she gained during her pregnancy, saying that it felt great not to worry about what she was eating. “When I was pregnant, I gained 70 pounds! I wish it was all in my belly, but it was on my arms, my thighs, my ass. I remember at the time thinking, This is incredible,” she said.

“I’d never enjoyed food more and I didn’t care,” she added. “My vanity was completely tidal-waved by the need to just nourish this thing. Nothing was going to stop me! Finally, my doctor was like, ‘Okay, you’re, uh, gaining at a pretty rapid pace.’ Well, yeah! For the first time in a long time, I had absolutely zero concern about my weight. It felt really good.”

