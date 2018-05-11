Anna Faris Responds to Chris Pratt's 'Divorce Sucks' Comment and Says She's Still a Romantic

Anna Faris recently opened up about her divorce from Chris Pratt and responded to his comments last month that “divorce sucks.”

While promoting her new film Overboard, the actress, 41, told Marie Claire that Pratt’s comment felt, “more dramatic than it is,” she says. “Chris and I have a great friendship and Jack is so happy and so loved.”

The two split in August 2017 after almost 9 years of marriage and share 5-year-old son Jack.

Pratt, 38, opened up about how he’s dealing with the split in Entertainment Weekly‘s cover story in mid-April and admitted that it wasn’t the ideal situation, but they were both fully devoted to Jack.

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” Pratt said. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Faris added that her breakup hasn’t changed her outlook on love or romance.

“I do think I’m a romantic because I love the small things in life,” she said. “Just like the little pleasures of life that feel like secrets. I still always want to keep that as a part of my life, does that make any sense at all? Maybe. I don’t know.”

Faris, Jack and Pratt in April 2017 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The actress previously said she learned to keep relationships more private due to the unpredictability of the industry.

“I think that it’s a lesson learned in keeping relationships a little more private, potentially, even though I pride myself in being a pretty open person,” Faris said. “But, I don’t know, it’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny.”