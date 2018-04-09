Anna Faris Recalls 'Terrifying' Dinner with Goldie Hawn to Discuss Overboard Remake

Dinner with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell felt more like an inquisition for Anna Faris after the longtime couple heard the actress was starring in a remake of their 1987 film Overboard.

Faris described the slightly awkward encounter during an interview with her costar Eugenio Derbez on Monday’s episode of Today.

“I had a run-in with Kurt and Goldie, and Kurt said, ‘So we’re taking you to dinner because we hear that you’re doin’ our movie,'” the Mom star, 41, recalled.

Although she admitted it “felt terrifying,” Faris said the lovebirds talked about their amazing experience of working on the movie together.

And the night ended with the ultimate approval from the original stars.

“By the end, Goldie said, ‘Okay, we give you our blessing,'” Faris said, clearly relieved.

Hawn and Russell’s Overboard tells the story of a spoiled heiress who falls in love with a single dad after she develops amnesia and he convinces her that they’re married. But the 2018 version has a twist: Derbez’s character is the wealthy one while Faris plays a working-class mom.

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez in 2018’s Overboard MGM Studios/Pantelion Films

Goldie Hawn, director Garry Marshall and Kurt Russel on set of 1987’s Overboard MGM/Everett

Overboard was the third movie Hawn, 72, and Russell, 67, worked on together. They first met on the set of 1968’s The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band but didn’t start up their romance until much later, when they appeared in 1984’s Swing Shift.

But the romantic comedy held a special place in their hearts that made it worth a trip down memory lane a few years ago.

“Kurt n I snuggled up and watched Overboard together,” Hawn tweeted in June 2015. “The first time we have seen it all the way thru since it came out Now that’s Romance”

Kurt n I snuggled up and watched Overboard together. The first time we have seen it all the way thru since it came out Now that's Romance ❤️ — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) July 13, 2015

And during a 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hawn described watching the film again.

“We hadn’t seen it from the beginning because we don’t watch our movies,” said Hawn. “You know how sometimes you forget why you fell in love? I remembered everything, and why I fell in love. It was really something to be able to watch that.”

The Overboard remake is out May 4.