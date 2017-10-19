Anna Faris Is Dating Again After Split from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is getting back into the dating scene following her split from husband Chris Pratt in August.

The Mom actress, 40, and cinematographer Michael Barrett, 47, have been spending time together since September after working together on the new film Overboard.

The duo were spotted together in early September.

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” says a source. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently”

Faris and Barrett were also seen on several dinner dates recently, stepping out twice in the span of two days at Modo Mio, an upscale Italian restaurant in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, according to E! Online.

The two were also seen enjoying lunch at Neptune’s Net in Malibu, California, last month, TMZ reports.

Faris opened up about her separation from Pratt in this week’s PEOPLE issue, saying, “We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends.”

“There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” she adds. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”

The pair announced their decision to separate after eight years of marriage in August.

“It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together,” Faris says of the public’s reaction to their split. “All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through.”

Faris’ new book Unqualified (out later this month) includes details of how the former couple fell in love making their movie Take Me Home Tonight, their spur-of-the-moment marriage in Bali and the birth of their son.

“At first I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy timing,'” she says of the book coming out just months after the split. “Now it sort of feels like maybe in a way everything that happened helps bring it full circle.”

Pratt penned the foreword of her book, singing her praises and adding that he and Faris will be “just fine” and plan to move forward by continuing to “amicably co-parent a human” together.

“I am so grateful that he contributed to the book,” Faris says. “Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be.”

Unqualified hits shelves Oct. 24.