Anna Faris got real on the first stop of her book tour, but before she did, she had some adorable important business to attend to.

The actress kicked off her promotional tour for the newly-released Unqualified with a stop in Jersey City, New Jersey, Tuesday night where she chatted with PEOPLE executive editor Kate Coyne. Before the two could get started, Faris, 40, had a very important job to do – make sure her five-year-old son Jack brushed his teeth.

“Before we begin, this is my son,” Faris said as she showed the crowd she was FaceTiming with Jack. “I know, I’m trying to win you over with my kid.”

The 5-year-old, whom she shares with ex Chris Pratt, served as her impromptu hype man as he thanked the crowd for coming. He also took a nod from his mom – gives life advice on her podcast – when he gave her a lasting piece of wisdom before getting on stage: “Don’t get fired!”

After charming the crowd with Jack’s sweet cameo, Faris gave fans an insight into her writing process and opened up about some of the tribulations she’s faced throughout her life. She also got personal at times and revealed that she doesn’t believe in closure when it comes to breakups or dealing with hard situations.

“We talk a lot about the idea of closure, which is something that I don’t believe in because I think that it’s important to accept the idea that your heartbreak is an important thing that helps you be more human,” she said of the topics she often discusses on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

Faris is known for getting personal with her listeners and thanked them for the support amid her split from Pratt after 8 years of marriage. The podcast played out in real life when an audience member submitted an anonymous question asking the actress for advice on accepting his father’s upcoming wedding after his mom died.

The Mom actress took the opportunity to get to know her fan better and called him on stage where she offered heartfelt advice on accepting his father’s attempt on moving on.

Faris previously opened up to PEOPLE about getting personal in her new book and showing fans a different side of her life.

“I didn’t want a book that presents my life as idealistic,” she says. “I wanted to show the fact that I am unqualified, and I don’t know what I’m doing, and I’m grateful for the people who love me anyway.”

The book, featuring sweet anecdotes about Pratt before their split, hit shelves today. The actress is the first to admit that the timing is less than ideal.

“The idea of all this happening and culminating with the book as well, it was like: ‘Oh boy, how do I frame this?’” Faris told PEOPLE. “At first I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy timing.’ Now it sort of feels like maybe in a way everything that’s happened helps bring it full circle.”