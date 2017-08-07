Just three weeks before their split, Anna Faris admitted that life in the spotlight put a strain on her marriage to Chris Pratt.

“I don’t think that’s something, when you’re an actor, that you’re prepared for,” she told PEOPLE in July of navigating power couple celebrity with Pratt.

“There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public,” she continued. “That’s the tricky part.”

Still, Faris sang her husband’s praises at the time, saying the mundane parts of life helped the former couple stay grounded

“Chris loves to work in the garage and I love to do laundry and watch reality television,” she says. “Just normal people.”

In April, Pratt shared a message about how much he loved Faris after she joined him for his press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

“These press tours can be such a whirlwind,” he wrote. “I’m grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it’s 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can’t sleep. I’m on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I’m talking about.”

Faris, 40, and Pratt, 38, announced their split in a joint statement shared on Facebook on Sunday.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Pratt wrote. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” he continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

A source tells PEOPLE Faris often seemed unhappy while Pratt was away filming and that the separation was often hard for her to bear.

The couple’s split comes after eight years of marriage. Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, have one child together, Jack, who will turn 5 in August.