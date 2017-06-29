Anna Faris Reveals She Knew Chris Pratt Was Planning to Propose 'Months' Before He Popped the Question

Chris Pratt‘s marriage proposal to Anna Faris may have been a dream come true for the actress — but it wasn’t necessarily a surprise to her, either.

On the latest episode of her podcast Unqualified, Faris, 40, opened up about how Pratt, 38, popped the question, revealing that she knew the special occasion was coming.

“We had talked about getting married and were living together,” she said. “One day I found a bag from a jeweler of the floor of his truck, so I knew something was coming.”

But Pratt didn’t pop the question right away — Faris said it “took months” for him to propose.

“My whole family took all of us to Italy and apparently he lugged [the ring] all around Italy and held on to it for a couple months,” she said. “I think I knew for like seven months, and so finally he asked me on my birthday.”

And while Faris said the moment was one she’ll never forget, she eventually told Pratt about finding the bag in his car.

“I confessed because he was like, ‘You knew this was coming,’ ” she explained.

Faris and Pratt have been married for nearly eight years and are parents to 4-year-old Jack.

Along with recording her podcast, Faris is also busy filming a reboot of the 1987 Goldie Hawn film Overboard.

Faris was spotted showing off her fit figure while shooting a scene at Crescent Beach in South Surrey, Canada, on Wednesday.

The actress was all smiles as she flaunted her toned abs in a bright yellow bikini. She shaded her eyes from the sun in a pair of Ray-Ban aviators.