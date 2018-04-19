Anna Faris Says She Learned to Keep Relationships 'More Private' After Split from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is responding to Chris Pratt‘s comments that “divorce sucks” with her own assurance that the two are friendlier than ever.

The Mom star, 41, opened up about their current relationship on Sirius XM’s Hits 1 on Thursday while promoting her new film Overboard, saying the pair continue to get along.

“We have a great relationship, we really do and we always have,” Faris said. “It’s always tough to envision your futures as one thing but I think there’s a lot of love.”

She added that their careers were in an unpredictable industry — something that might have contributed to their separation.

“I think that it’s a lesson learned in keeping relationships a little more private, potentially, even though I pride myself in being a pretty open person,” Faris said. “But, I don’t know, it’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny.”

The actress, who shares son Jack, 5½, with Pratt, also spoke on being self-sufficient and what it meant to her.

“I think it means valuing yourself. I was such an insecure kid that I… if anybody remotely attracted liked me I was just completely smitten,” she revealed. “Like, I can’t believe the popular guy likes me. I think my mom was always trying to reiterate: Value yourself, value yourself. We talk about that on the podcast a lot, about how women tend to not have strong egos as men and don’t really prioritize themselves.”

Faris and Pratt announced the end of their 8-year marriage last August. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said in a joint statement issued by the Jurassic World actor on Aug. 6.

Pratt, 38, told Entertainment Weekly recently that “divorce sucks.”

“But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another,” he explained. “It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”