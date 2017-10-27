Everything Anna Faris Has Said Since Her Split from Husband Chris Pratt

ON THE IMPORTANCE OF KNOWING ONE'S 'WORTH'

"Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you. Don't be afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right. I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like 'I'm checking my relationship off the list' and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence."