Movies
Everything Anna Faris Has Said Since Her Split from Husband Chris Pratt
The couple announced their decision to separate after eight years of marriage in August 2017
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
ON STILL MAKING EACH OTHER LAUGH
"There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
ON SUPPORTING ONE ANOTHER
"We'll always have each other and be incredible friends."
ON APPRECIATING HER UNQUALIFIED LISTENERS' SUPPORT
"Hey dear listeners, I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I've been receiving, and I truly love you."
ON THE IMPORTANCE OF KNOWING ONE'S 'WORTH'
"Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you. Don't be afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right. I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like 'I'm checking my relationship off the list' and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence."
ON THE IDEA OF HAVING PRATT AS HER BEST FRIEND
"I was once told that I didn't need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend — it's overhyped."
ON THE PUBLIC'S REACTION TO THEIR SPLIT
"It's understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together. All I can say about that is, it's all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through."
ON HAVING HAD PRATT WRITE THE FOREWORD OF HER BOOK, UNQUALIFIED
"I am so grateful that he contributed to the book. Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be."
ON HER BOOK COMING OUT MONTHS AFTER THE COUPLE'S SPLIT
"The idea of all this happening and culminating with the book as well, it was like: 'Oh boy, how do I frame this?' At first I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy timing.' Now it sort of feels like maybe in a way everything that's happened helps bring it full circle."
ON NOT BELIEVING IN CLOSURE WHEN IT COMES TO BREAKUPS
"We talk a lot about the idea of closure, which is something that I don't believe in because I think that it's important to accept the idea that your heartbreak is an important thing that helps you be more human."
ON THEIR DECISION TO CALL IT QUITS
"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
