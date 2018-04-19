Angelina Jolie Wows Viewers as She Expertly Pilots a Plane Over Namibia

Angelina Jolie is going to great heights for her latest conservationist project.

The actress, environmentalist and all-around Renaissance woman, 42, impressed fans around the world this week when she was filmed nonchalantly piloting and landing a small plane over the Namibian desert in the ITV special The Queen’s Green Planet.

For the new documentary, which she appeared in with Queen Elizabeth and Sir David Attenborough, Jolie spent time in the African nation highlighting forest conservation.

“For us to come here and say to the children, ‘This is why it’s important to plant a tree,’ that’s the biggest message I can teach my kids, and it’s something that they’ve certainly learned from Her Majesty and her message,” the Oscar winner explained in the documentary, which aired April 16.

In addition to the documentary’s positive message, fans were blown away by Jolie’s piloting skills.

“What even is this show?! Attenborough, The Queen, and now Angelina Jolie just casually flying a plane. Is there anything she can’t do?” one fan tweeted.

“Angelina Jolie is flying a plane over the desert nonchalantly. Is there anything this woman can’t do??” another echoed.

“Congratulations to Angelina Jolie being able to fly plane without even looking were she is going!!! Literally UNBELIVABLE!!!” U.K. television presenter Stephen Mulhern wrote.

Jolie got her pilot’s license in December 2004, saying that her son Maddox inspired her, PEOPLE reported at the time. “If I could actually fly a plane by the time he’s 4, I’ll be like Superman to him.”

In early 2005, she bought one of the safest single-engine planes, a Cirrus SR22-G2, with a base price of $334,700. The plane came equipped with a special parachute which, should the aircraft lose control, would carry the entire plane down to safety.

The new documentary highlights the environmental project The Queen’s Canopy, which aims to unite all the countries of the Commonwealth in conservation efforts. And it provides a rare insight into the Queen, who chats one-on-one with veteran broadcaster (and fellow 91-year-old!) Attenborough.

As Jolie watches her kids “trying their best to dig a hole,” she says in the film, “I bet they’re fighting over the biggest shovel. It says it all when you see the local tribe, the bushmen come in and their reaction to it. The trees affect the environment, the soil, the shade, the natural resources, the animals, the ecosystem — but also how it affects the local cultures. They live very dependent on every single plant and they use every single plant, and when certain trees, certain species disappear, that affects an entire culture and their way of life and they start to die out.”