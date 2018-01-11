Angelina Jolie Won't Be Interested in Dating 'For a Long Time,' Says Source

Angelina Jolie is single and not interested in dating, a source tells PEOPLE.

“She isn’t dating anyone and won’t be for a very long time. She is focused on her children and their needs,” the source says.

Recent rumors linked Jolie to Cambodian lyricist and filmmaker PraCh Ly, but the source tells PEOPLE that the rapper “is a friend.” “She respects his work,” the source adds.

The director has been busy promoting her First They Killed My Father lately, which put her back in the public eye after her September 2016 split from Brad Pitt. She opened up to PEOPLE last fall about her decision to retreat from the spotlight to focus on her kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger,” the actress, director and philanthropist previously told PEOPLE. “We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty

And in an interview last fall with the Sunday Telegraph, the star admitted that the process has taken a heavy emotional toll on her.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her ‘Difficult’ Year: ‘I Am a Little Bit Stronger’

“Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together,” she said. “But really I am just trying to get through my days. I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

Instead, Jolie has focused on promoting her new film and stepped out with Shiloh and Zahara in New York on Tuesday to accept the NBR Freedom of Expression Award. On Sunday, she attended the Golden Globes with Pax as her date in support of her nomination for best foreign language film.

Jolie previously expressed hope that by shedding light on the genocide in Cambodia in First They Killed My Father, the Cambodian people will take pride in what the country endured in the late 1970s.

“I hope this doesn’t bring up hatred. I hope this doesn’t bring up blame,” Jolie told the BBC. “I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it, because they see what they’ve survived.”

First They Killed My Father is streaming on Netflix now.