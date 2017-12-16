On Friday, Angelina Jolie brought along four of her children to accompany her to the 2017 United Nations Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani Wall Street, where Jolie was honored as the 2017 UNCA Global Citizen of the year.

The 42-year-old actress wore an elegant fitted black strapless dress — that had a surprise white satin train in the back — which she accessorized with a pair of black elbow-length gloves.

Jolie was photographed at the event alongside her sons Pax, 14, Knox, 9, and daughters Zahara, 12 and Shiloh, 11. While both Pax and Zahara opted for all-black outfits, Knox and Shiloh both wore black suits with white dress shirts underneath.

And while the actress’ other two children — Maddox, 16, and Vivienne, 9 — were not present for the event, there was a good reason why they decided to sit the night out. “Vivienne had an upset tummy and big brother Maddox stayed with her,” a source tells PEOPLE.

During the event, the actress — who is a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees — gave an impassioned speech about how being a citizen of the world means you have to see “yourself in the struggles of others” and regard “their fight for human rights and freedom as your fight.”

“However hard it is to live up to the ideals of the UN charter and however distant we are from their realization, we have a responsibility not to break faith, and to hold together when people want to divide us,” she continued.

Jolie also commented on how proud she was of her children.

“When people of any race or of any religion are being persecuted and killed we cannot do less than we are capable of doing. This is what I want my own children to know and value and what I have learned from them. Children have an understanding and a truth. They can instinctively feel right from wrong,” she said.

“They are not led by strategy they are led by morality. So most of all, thank you to my children. I am so proud of who you are growing up to be and for the hope that gives me for the future,” she added.