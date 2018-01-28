Angelina Jolie Travels to Jordan with Daughters Shiloh and Zahara to Meet with Syrian Refugees

Angelina Jolie is passing on her passion for humanitarian work to the next generation of her family.

The actress was joined by daughters Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11, during a UNHCR trip to the Zataari refugee camp in Jordan on Sunday. There, they met with Syrians who fled the violence of the ongoing civil war in the country, including girls around Jolie’s daughters’ ages who were part of the TIGER (These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading) project, which focuses on education and empowerment even in displacement.

The trip was Shiloh’s third visit to a refugee camp and the first for Zahara.

One girl told Jolie and her daughters, “We believe if the adults can make peace now, we young women will build on that peace and help.”

The project, in partnership with International Relief and Development, is designed to fight the epidemic of refugees dropping out of school, with only 20 percent completing a secondary school education. TIGER works with Syrian female coaches to help the girls build confidence.

Shadi Nsoor/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Girls at the Zataari refugee camp wrote their dreams on small pieces of paper, which they put in balloons and released. One said, “I want to be one of the balloons outside of the box.”

Jolie, 42, spoke to the refugees about how they inspired her and gave her hope.

“After seven years of war, most Syrian refugees have exhausted any savings they had. The vast majority of them already live below the poverty line, on less than three dollars a day. Imagine what that would mean for your family,” she said in a speech. “Here, it means families going without sufficient food; children unable to get medical treatment; young girls vulnerable to early marriage; and many Syrians facing their seventh winter without proper shelter.”

RELATED: All About Angelina Jolie’s Connection to Cambodia That Led to Her Golden Globe Nominated Film

The actress added, “Humanitarian aid is not a long-term solution. And to be clear, no one wants to get off aid relief more than Syrian families.”

“For such an educated, capable people, it is soul-destroying to be made this dependent. So I would urge the Security Council members to come to the region, to visit the camps and the urban refugees, and find a way to finally bring the full weight of the UN and international community to bear to solve this conflict.”

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Attends U.N. Event With 4 Of Her Children

Jolie’s daughters asked to join her on the trip. Their siblings, 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, stayed in France with their big brothers, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14.

They will spend time in Europe together when Jolie, Zahara and Shiloh return from Jordan.