Angelina Jolie Walks Hand-in-Hand with Older Daughters Shiloh and Zahara on the Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet Friday night with two special ladies by her side: daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The mother-daughter trio looked close as can be as they smiled and posed for photographers at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres where The Breadwinner, the upcoming animated film about a headstrong young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family, was having its Los Angeles premiere. (Jolie served as a producer on the film.)

Jolie, 42, wore a white Ulyana Sergeenko demi-couture crêpe dress with three-quarter length sleeves. The Oscar winner accessorized the look with a diamond ribbon brooch and cream pumps.

Shiloh, 11, wore an all-black ensemble — which included a long-sleeve button-down collared shirt, vest, and slacks. The short-haired pre-teen carried a black backpack on her shoulders, and wore a two necklaces over her shirt.

Zahara also wore an all-black outfit. Her look was a flowing sheer asymmetrical gown which she wore over a black mini slip dress. The 12-year-old paired the frock with ankle-length lace-up boots.

Much has changed over the last year in Jolie’s life, but her dedication to her children has remained constant. After filing for divorce from Brad Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, Jolie retreated from the spotlight to focus on her family as they worked to heal from the traumatic split.

“I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger,” the actress, director and philanthropist told PEOPLE in September. “We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”

And while Jolie plans on taking on more acting roles in the future, including Maleficent 2, she said her priority remains her children (aside from Zahara and Shiloh, Jolie is also mother to Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Vivienne and Knox, 9).

“Everything will be around the children,” she said. “I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I’m really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I’m going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle.”

The Breadwinner hits theaters Nov. 17.