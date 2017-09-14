Angelina Jolie Once Went to a Premiere With Her Kid's Pee on Her: 'There Was Nothing to Do but Wear It'

Angelina Jolie knows how to go with the flow.

The actress and director, whose new movie for Netflix, First They Killed My Father, debuts on Friday, chatted with AP at the Toronto International Film Festival about the challenges of dealing with red-carpet premieres with six kids in tow.

“The reason I was a little late [to the interview] is they made me change,” Jolie, 42, said with a smile. “They thought what I was wearing was too revealing.”

At least they’re past the diaper stage. “I actually went to a premiere once with pee on me,” Jolie says. “It was when the kids were little and I just got peed on at the last minute. There was nothing to do but wear it.”

Her kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne and Knox, 9 — are growing up fast, with the eldest, Maddox, playing a key role behind the scenes on First They Killed My Father.

Maddox tells PEOPLE exclusively in the magazine’s new cover story with Jolie that he pitched in on meetings, prepped for shoots and helped review dailies on the drama Jolie directed for Netflix, based on her friend Loung Ung’s memoir about surviving the Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia. Maddox’s brother Pax was also part of the production and served as a set photographer.



After filing for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 19, 2016, Jolie retreated from the spotlight to focus on her family as they work to heal from the traumatic split.

“I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger,” the actress, director and philanthropist tells PEOPLE exclusively in the new cover story. “We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”