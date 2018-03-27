Angelina Jolie 'Absolutely Not Seeing Anyone' Since Brad Pitt Split, Says Source

Angelina Jolie isn’t interested in getting back in the dating game just yet.

Despite a new report she’s seeing a real estate agent, a source tells PEOPLE the actress hasn’t begun to think about her love life since her split from Brad Pitt.

“She is absolutely not seeing anyone and will not be,” says the source.

For now, Jolie is most content to be with her kids and looking forward to their life together.

“She will focus only on their children and being with them,” adds the source. “She has no interest in dating at all.”

Jolie, 42, and Pitt, 54, announced their separation in Sept. 2016. They share six kids together — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As of February, the former couple was still working out the terms of their divorce. The court approved their recent request to extend the temporary judge — typically used to oversee private settlement talks — in their case so that the talks stay under wraps

While the process has been ongoing for months, the two are moving forward amicably and coordinating schedules so both can spend time with their six kids.

“Brad and Angie are doing OK, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.