Angelina Jolie Meets with French President Macron and First Lady After Visit to Louvre with Kids

Angelina Jolie had a packed day in the city of lights on Tuesday.

The director and activist, 42, visited the French capital to film a commercial on the Champs-Elysées for perfume house Guerlain and took the time to squeeze in sightseeing with her six kids at the famous Louvre museum. Jolie has been a spokesmodel for the brand since 2016.

Jolie also met with the French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron during a visit to the presidential Elysées Palace, in the afternoon. A source tells PEOPLE Jolie and the first lady met for an hour and discussed several topics Jolie is actively involved in, including “education, violence against women and [Jolie]’s activities as UNHCR Special Envoy and her visit to Jordan.”

Abaca/Sipa

The two were snapped saying goodbye by the first lady’s chief of staff Tristan Bromet on his Instagram.

Entretien avec Angelina Jolie A post shared by Tristan Bromet (@tbromet) on Jan 30, 2018 at 8:30am PST

Jolie’s trip also including an outing to the Louvre with all six kids in tow earlier in the day. Jolie and the kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — toured the museum for two hours before heading back to their hotel.

The outing comes days after Jolie visited a refugee camp in Jordan on Sunday. The actress was joined by Zahara and Shiloh during a UNHCR trip to the Zataari refugee camp in the city. There, they met with Syrians who fled the violence of the ongoing civil war in the country, including girls around Jolie’s daughters’ ages who were part of the TIGER (These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading) project, which focuses on education and empowerment.

The trip was Shiloh’s third visit to a refugee camp and the first for Zahara.

Angelina Jolie with Shiloh and Zahara Ivor Prickett/UNHCR

Jolie spoke to the refugees about how they inspired her and gave her hope.

“After seven years of war, most Syrian refugees have exhausted any savings they had. The vast majority of them already live below the poverty line, on less than three dollars a day. Imagine what that would mean for your family,” she said in a speech. “Here, it means families going without sufficient food; children unable to get medical treatment; young girls vulnerable to early marriage; and many Syrians facing their seventh winter without proper shelter.”