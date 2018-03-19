Angelina Jolie Takes Kids to New Tomb Raider Reboot

Hey kids, look what mom used to do!

Angelina Jolie took a few of her kids to see the new Tomb Raider reboot on Sunday — nearly 15 years after the actress took on the iconic role as Lara Croft.

Jolie, 42, attended an afternoon screening in Los Angeles with Zaraha, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. She was photographed entering the theater with her kids following close behind.

The actress famously played the tough as nails video game heroine in the 2001 original and its 2003 sequel, The Cradle of Life.

In the new Tomb Raider reboot, Alicia Vikander shoots an impressive bow and arrow to embody Lara Croft.

Alex Bailey/Lawrence Gordon/Mutual Film/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Graham Bartholomew

Vikander previously opened up to PEOPLE about following in Jolie’s footsteps, saying she wanted to add something new and unique to the remake.

“I think she’s an incredible actress and I also look up to her, being a filmmaker and a producer,” she said. “But I took on this role because I felt like there was really a drive with the people that were already on board on this project, but to make something new.”

Vikander went through months of training in order to prepare herself for the role.

“I couldn’t do a pull-up,” she said of her physical ability ahead of filming. “I wanted to have strength — that was one aspect of this project that really attracted me. I wanted to root for this young woman who goes through pain and struggles, but who’s able to kind of step by step earn her development, and pulling out the warrior within her.”

Tomb Raider is in theaters now.