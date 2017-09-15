Angelina Jolie’s Formerly Estranged Dad Jon Voight Joins Her at New York City Film Premiere

Thursday’s New York City premiere of the new movie First They Killed My Father was a family affair for Angelina Jolie.

Not only was the 42-year-old actress and director joined at the Director’s Guild Theater by all six of her children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 11, Zahara, 12, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — but her father Jon Voight was also there.

The Coming Home actor, 78, was all smiles in a classic navy suit, which he paired with a light blue shirt and charcoal crosshatch tie.

Jolie, meanwhile, showed off her tattoos in a low-cut, strapless Dior Haute Couture gown with an accordion pleated bodice. The Oscar winner accessorized her designer ensemble with diamond necklace and earrings, complete with a bold red lip.

It was a sweet reunion for Jolie and Voight, who had previously been estranged for nearly seven years.

The two ended their feud in 2010 at the urging of Jolie’s ex Brad Pitt, 53, who convinced the actress to mend fences.

For more on Angelina Jolie, pick up this week’s cover of PEOPLE, on newsstands now

Since then, Jolie and Voight have been spending time together — Voight telling Inside Edition in September 2016 he was “concerned” for his daughter and grandchildren in wake of the news that Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt.

“It’s very sad,” he said. “Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this.”

In May, the father/daughter duo were spotted together at a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills alongside Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox — where a source told PEOPLE the kids gave their granddad gifts and Jolie and Voight exchanged hugs.

“They were all very happy,” the insider said PEOPLE. “They sat at a table inside for about two hours.”

Voight, who also attended the 2010 premiere of Jolie’s movie Salt along with his son, told PEOPLE in 2010 that distance didn’t put a damper on the relationship he was building with his daughter and grandchildren.

“It’s hard for me to be away from my grandkids, yes, but I’ll stay in touch with them,” Voight said.”Thank God we have this technology, and you know, we use all of it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kids Interview Angelina Jolie

Meanwhile, Jolie had a lot to celebrate Thursday at the First They Killed My Father premiere. Not only did she direct and collaborate on the film’s screenplay, but she also got a chance to work with Maddox and Pax on the project behind-the-scenes.

Based on Cambodian-born human rights activist Luong Ung’s memoir, First They Killed My Father documents her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge. The film is a passion project for Jolie, who said she was motivated to make the film by Maddox, who was born in Cambodia.