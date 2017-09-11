All Dressed Up – and Growing Up! Angelina Jolie Brings All Six Children to First They Killed My Father Premiere

Angelina Jolie is making the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival a family affair.

The actress, 42, brought all six of her children to the premiere of her Netflix movie, First They Killed My Father, on Monday at Princess of Wales Theatre.

Wearing a one-shoulder black dress, the proud mom was all smiles on the red carpet as she put her arms around her two sons Pax, 13, and Maddox, 16, who both worked behind-the-scenes on the movie. The trio was also accompanied by Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Joining Jolie’s family were Loung Ung, who wrote the memoir First They Killed My Father, as well as the film’s stars Kimhak Mun and Sareum Srey Moch.

The last time all six children joined their famous mother at a red carpet was over Labor Day Weekend for the film’s premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

Jolie’s latest directorial project, First They Killed My Father, is earning good reviews ahead of its premiere.

Based on Cambodia human rights activist Luong Ung’s memoir, First They Killed My Father documents her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge. The film is a passion project for Jolie, who said she was motivated to make the film by Maddox, who was born in Cambodia.

First They Killed My Father will launch globally on Netflix on Sept. 15, the same day it will open theatrically.