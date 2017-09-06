Angelina Jolie Confirms She'll Return to Acting with Maleficent 2: 'I'm Now the Breadwinner'

Angelina Jolie is putting the horns back on.

The star, 42, confirmed she’s stepping back in front of the camera for an upcoming sequel to the megahit Disney villain origin story Maleficent.

“I am now the breadwinner for the family so it’s time,” Jolie joked to Deadline about returning to acting after two years away. “We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel.”

The 2014 movie was a rousing success, raking in more than $750 million worldwide and earning praise for the actress. It also featured the sweet appearance of her youngest daughter Vivienne as a young Sleeping Beauty.

Her return to the Disney villainess would mark her first onscreen appearance since her 2015 role in By the Sea, in which she directed herself opposite Brad Pitt just after their wedding. Jolie’s focus in recent years had been directing and humanitarian work, and following her September 2016 split from Pitt, the mom of six took time off to be with her family.

“I’ve taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids,” Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that she was excited about working on the Maleficent sequel. “I look forward to having some fun with that.”

Before the split, Jolie also directed First They Killed My Father, which premieres on Netflix on Sept. 15. The film is based on Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung’s memoir, which documents her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge.