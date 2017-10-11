Angelina Jolie Helped Rescue Three Orphaned Cheetahs in Africa -- See the Photos!

Angelina Jolie is speaking out about a good cause close to her heart: the environment.

Jolie, 42, penned an open letter from the African country of Namibia in the 150th Anniversary collector’s edition of Harper’s BAZAAR, in which she discusses her passion for wildlife and humanity’s responsibility toward each other and the environment.

“For me, Namibia represents not only ties of family and friendship but also the effort to the balance between humans and the environment so crucial to our future,” she wrote.

Along with stressing her message that “wild animals belong in the wild,” Jolie also shared photos of herself with three orphaned rescued cheetah’s that she’s sponsored since they were tiny cubs in 2015.

The photo shoot took place at a wildlife sanctuary in Namibia, the N/a’an ku sê Wildlife Sanctuary, which is run by Jolie’s friends of 16 years, Marlice and Rudie van Vuuren.

The foundation has a special relationship with the Jolie-Pitt family. In 2010, four years after Shiloh was born in Namibia, they created the Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Foundation to help theN/a’an ku sê Wildlife Sanctuary with its efforts.

The foundation named one of the cubs after Shiloh, who in turn named the second cub Wonder after her favorite book. Pax named the third cub Odyssey.

With her roots in Africa, Jolie’s passion for protecting wildlife runs deep.

“Fashion was once a major factor in encouraging the demands for clothes, jewelry or objects made from wildlife parts. But magazines can now send a different message: that wild animals belong in the wild, and ivory is not beautiful unless on the tusk of a living animal,” she said. “Each of us has the power to make an impact through our everyday choices. For instance, we can commit to never buying illegal wildlife products such as ivory and rhino horn. We can end the demand for wild animals as pets.”