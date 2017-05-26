Angelina Jolie Celebrates Daughter Shiloh's Birthday at Disneyland with Cambodian Friends: 'She Wants to Show Them America'

Angelina Jolie took her family and friends to the happiest place on earth for her daughter Shiloh’s birthday.

Jolie, 41, and her kids, along with some of their friends from Cambodia, went to Disneyland on Friday to celebrate Shiloh’s 11th birthday. Their Cambodian friends are some of the same child actors who appeared in Jolie’s film First They Killed My Father, which airs on Netflix this fall.

“All [Shiloh] wanted for her birthday was to see her friends from Cambodia,” says a source close to the family. “She wants to show them America.”

And what better introduction to America than Disneyland? The group was spotted around the park by ecstatic fans on social media throughout the day. At one point, Jolie and the kids were photographed inside the Ridemakerz store in Downtown Disney, which is like a Build-a-Bear for toy race cars.

The outing was a fun reunion for her kids and their friends from Cambodia. Speaking to reporters at the Cambodian premiere of First They Killed My Father in February, Jolie said, “[My] children have close ties to the children here, many of them are their best friends.”

Filming the movie was a family affair for the actress, who has had a close connection to the country dating back to when she filmed Tomb Raider there on location 17 years ago. She adopted her oldest child, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia two years later.

When she returned to film First They Killed My Father, which depicts the devastation inflicted on Cambodia by the Khmer Rouge communist party in the 1970s, she enlisted Maddox and Pax, 13, to work on production, and the rest of the kids — Zahara, 12, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — joined the family in country during filming.

At the premiere, Shiloh told the crowd in the Cambodian language of Khmer: “My name is Shiloh and I love Cambodia.”