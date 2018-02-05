Angelina Jolie Enjoys Glam Night Out with Daughters Shiloh and Zahara at Annie Awards

It was a family affair for Angelina Jolie!

The Oscar-winning actress was smiling ear-to-ear as she hit the red carpet alongside her daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt 13, at the 2018 Annie Awards — which celebrated the best animated films of the year — in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 42-year-old star wore a floor-length silver gown, while her two daughters both wore black outfits. Shiloh wore a black suit with a white shirt while Zahara opted for a black lace top and matching black pants.

David Livingston/Getty

David Livingston/Getty

Jolie was on hand to celebrate the film The Breadwinner, an animated movie about a headstrong young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family.

The film, which Jolie co-produced, won the award for best animated feature-independent.

Jolie had previously told PEOPLE how “proud” she was “to be part of this beautiful film with this timely and very important subject matter.”

David Livingston/Getty

“Millions of girls around the world have to grow up before their time, working to provide for their families at a very young age and in difficult circumstances. They have the strength to do what no one should ask little girls to do,” she continued, adding, “I hope this film is able to bring this discussion to a broader audience.”

The film has also been nominated for a 2018 Academy Award for best animated feature film.

David Livingston/Getty

And this hasn’t been the first time the mother daughter trio have been spotted out and about together this year.

Earlier in January, Jolie brought her daughters as her dates to The National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City and she also took the pair with her to meet Syrian refugees during a UNHCR trip to the Zataari refugee camp in Jordan.

There, they met with Syrians who fled the violence of the ongoing civil war in the country, including girls around Shiloh and Zahara’s ages who were part of the TIGER (These Inspiring Girls Enjoy Reading) project, which focuses on education and empowerment even in displacement.

The trip was Shiloh’s third visit to a refugee camp and the first for Zahara.